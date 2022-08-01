Mumbai: JJ hospital to soon start three new courses

The state-run hospital has sought permission to teach Emergency medicine, Geriatric medicine, and ImmunoHematology transfusion medicine

Each of the courses will have four seats. File pic

If all goes well, soon three new courses in Emergency medicine, Geriatric medicine, and ImmunoHematology transfusion medicine will start at the Grant Medical College and JJ group of hospitals.

Sir JJ Hospital Dean Dr Pallavi Saple said, “These all are PG seats and each course will have 4 seats. Last week we sent the proposal to start the three courses to the National Medical Council (NMC) and they accepted it. Now they will do an inspection and accordingly take the decision on the courses. These courses will give more options to PG aspirants and help patients suffering from related illnesses to be treated at the hospital.” Currently, the medical college has 234 seats for post graduation and 17 seats for the super specialities.

Dr Saple added, “We have also applied seeking the increase of existing PG seats of all branches in the hospital and college. We have sent the proposal to add 126 seats. NMC has done the inspection. I hope we soon get the permission to increase our seat strength.” Dr Pravin Singhare, former director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, said, “If we talk about the new courses, the BMC medical colleges already had them. But in the government setup, they were never thought of. I would like to congratulate the dean who has decided to start these new courses.”