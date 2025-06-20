Breaking News
Mumbai: Are these pockmarked stretches roads taxpaying pedestrians and motorists deserve?

Updated on: 20 June,2025 08:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team mid-day |

City streets have turned into cratered, muck-filled landscapes after the rains, leaving motorists to navigate a nightmare. Mid-day’s photographers captured some of the most treacherous stretches yesterday

Akurli Road near the subway at Kandivli East. Pic/Satej Shinde

The surfaces of city streets, which resemble vast muck-filled lunar surface after rains, continue to give motorists headaches. Here are some of the worst stretches mid-day’s photographers captured yesterday.

Potholes at Kala Nagar in Bandra East. Pic/Atul KamblePotholes at Kala Nagar in Bandra East. Pic/Atul Kamble


A pockmarked Sixty Feet Road in Dharavi after first heavy rainfall. Pic/Shadab KhanA pockmarked Sixty Feet Road in Dharavi after first heavy rainfall. Pic/Shadab Khan


A crater on the Lalbagh flyover on Thursday. Pic/Ashish RajeA crater on the Lalbagh flyover on Thursday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Vehicles negotiate their way around craters near the subway at Kandivli East. Pic/Satej ShindeVehicles negotiate their way around craters near the subway at Kandivli East. Pic/Satej Shinde

Potholes on SV Road near Andheri railway station. Pic/Atul KamblePotholes on SV Road near Andheri railway station. Pic/Atul Kamble

