Mumbai: Are Ulhasnagar residents drinking toxic water?

Environmentalists say companies releasing untreated effluents into Ulhas river

Effluents seen in the Ulhas river

Are Ulhasnagar residents unwittingly drinking toxic water? Environmentalists have alleged that companies linked to the Badlapur MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) are releasing untreated effluents into the Ulhas river, endangering the lives of hapless citizens.

Environmentalist Stalin D told mid-day, “Almost three years after the matter reached the Supreme Court, we are monitoring the river for domestic and industrial pollution. But the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) continues to look the other way. Despite continuous complaints, backed by proof of ongoing polluting by Badlapur industries and Dombivli MIDC, nothing much has changed.” The activist added that a prosecution was filed by the MPCB after a lot of effort on his part, but alleged that the evidence provided by the body was weak.

Also read: Mumbai: Chembur residents take ill owing to worm-infested water

Polluted waters of the Ulhas

“It is clear that the pollution board is protecting the polluters and allowing hapless citizens to drink toxic water. Even the environment department has a laidback approach and has shown the least interest in protecting and restoring the Ulhas river. Our efforts continue and it has been one decade now. The government has failed miserably in curbing the pollution of Ulhas river,” Stalin said.

The activist sent an email highlighting the issue on August 25 to the principal secretary, state environment department; chief secretary of Maharashtra; member secretary of the MPCB; member secretary, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB); and the CEO of MIDC.

Stalin attached a video, which, he said, was self-explanatory. “Industries in Badlapur MIDC are releasing untreated effluents into the Ulhas. This eventually meets the drinking water zone. Inaction and kid-glove treatment to industries polluting the river has brought this situation upon us today,” he stated.

Acting on the complaint, Ved Prakash Mishra, director, hazardous substance management division, ministry of environment, forest and climate change, on August 26 asked the department concerned to take the required steps to solve the problem.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal