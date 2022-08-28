Breaking News
Supertech twin towers demolished in less than 10 seconds in Noida
Accused Edwin Nunes doesn't own North Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat partied before her death: Court told
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in high-rise residential building in Byculla
Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh complains of chest pain, taken to hospital
Noida's twin towers: Timeline from rise to imminent fall
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane 10 persons booked for firing at and injuring man in Badlapur

Thane: 10 persons booked for firing at and injuring man in Badlapur

Updated on: 28 August,2022 05:54 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The man who runs a mutton shop was injured in the incident that took place close to midnight on Saturday in Thakurwadi

Thane: 10 persons booked for firing at and injuring man in Badlapur

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Ten persons have been booked in Badlapur in Thane district for allegedly opening fire on a man in a bid to kill him, a police official said on Sunday.


The man who runs a mutton shop was injured in the incident that took place close to midnight on Saturday in Thakurwadi, a Badlapur West police station official said.

Also Read: Twin towers demolition: Supertech says it lost Rs 500 cr


"The accused shot at him on the suspicion that he had tipped off the police about something connected to them. They stopped his car, hit him and an accused fired from point blank range but missed," he said.

A case under Indian Penal Code and Arms Act provisions has been lodged but no arrest has been made as yet, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

This Ganesh Chaturthi will you be making your own clay Ganesha idol at home ?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news thane thane crime

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK