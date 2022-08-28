Thane: MACT awards Rs 11.32 lakh compensation to kin of man run over by MSRTC bus

MACT member H M Bhosale directed the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to pay the compensation to the petitioners along with an interest of 8 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the claim.

Representative image. Pic/Istock

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded Rs 11.32 lakh compensation to the family of a 22-year-old man who was run over by a state transport bus accident in 2018.

MACT member H M Bhosale directed the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to pay the compensation to the petitioners along with an interest of 8 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the claim.

The copy of the order dated August 24 was made available on Saturday.

The MSRTC was also directed to pay Rs 2,000 towards the cost of the petition to the claimants.

The claimants were the mother and brother of the victim, Sufyan Abdul Rashid Momin, and are residents of Bhiwandi.

Also Read: 'Demolition of twin towers also demolishes ego of builders, authorities'

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate S M Pawar told the tribunal that the victim was an AC mechanic earning around Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per month.

On March 12, 2018, Sufyan was riding his motorcycle to Bhiwandi along with a friend on pillion, when a speeding MSRTC bus took a turn and dashed the two-wheeler at Majiwada bridge.

The pillion rider died on the spot, while Sufyan was run over by the bus and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on April 10.

The compensation awarded by MACT includes Rs 10.58 lakh towards dependency loss, Rs 16,500 each towards loss of estate and funeral expenses and Rs 40,000 towards filial consortium.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal