While Mumbaikars cannot seem to get enough pictures with the city’s iconic Ganpatis , Chetan Advirkar, 30, and Mitali Salunke, 28, prefer to capture them in their art. The duo that goes by the name ‘Live Indian Painters’ is renowned for their live wedding paintings and have been taking on Ganapati paintings for the last three years.

This year, the couple decided to work simultaneously on each painting to achieve the set target — painting 21 iconic Ganesh idols in real time, including Mumbaicha Raja, Lalbaughcha Raja, and GSB Seva Mandal Mahaganpati, among others.



Shivshambocha Vighnaharta, Vikhroli; Mumbaicha Samrat, Grant Road; Hukmil Lanecha Raja, Lower Parel

The couple paints together and takes about three hours to finish a painting. With eight Bappas already covered, Chetan and Mitali are on a mission to live paint 13 more in the next 10 days, all while managing the Ganesh Chaturthi rituals at their own home.

“We met while studying at the JJ School of Arts. We have always wanted to capture Ganesh Chaturthi, and this is the year we’ll go for it!” Mitali told mid-day. The duo tries to live paint during late evenings or after the aartis.