Breaking News
Passengers stranded in darkness amid Ganpati rush as Diva-Sawantwadi Express halts overnight
Elphinstone bridge in Parel to close from September 10
CHRI welcomes ECI recognition of voters as stakeholders but flags accountability
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 theme meets Tirupati Balaji
Mumbai rains: Lake levels in seven reservoirs rise to 96.74 per cent
Charkop police arrest four in Rs 38 crore fake bank guarantee fraud
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai artists paint 21 iconic Ganesh idols live during Ganeshotsav 2025

Mumbai artists paint 21 iconic Ganesh idols live during Ganeshotsav 2025

Updated on: 27 August,2025 08:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aditi Alurkar | aditi.alurkar@mid-day.com

Top

Mumbai artists Chetan Advirkar and Mitali Salunke, known as ‘Live Indian Painters,’ are on a mission to live paint 21 iconic Ganesh idols this year, including Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbaicha Raja, and GSB Seva Mandal Mahaganpati. Each artwork takes about three hours, with the duo balancing their creative journey

Mumbai artists paint 21 iconic Ganesh idols live during Ganeshotsav 2025

Live painting of the GSB Seva Mandal Mahaganpati at Matunga; Kalachowkicha Mahaganpati, Kalachowkicha. Pic/Special Arrangement

Listen to this article
Mumbai artists paint 21 iconic Ganesh idols live during Ganeshotsav 2025
x
00:00

While Mumbaikars cannot seem to get enough pictures with the city’s iconic Ganpatis, Chetan Advirkar, 30, and Mitali Salunke, 28, prefer to capture them in their art. The duo that goes by the name ‘Live Indian Painters’ is renowned for their live wedding paintings and have been taking on Ganapati paintings for the last three years.

While Mumbaikars cannot seem to get enough pictures with the city’s iconic Ganpatis, Chetan Advirkar, 30, and Mitali Salunke, 28, prefer to capture them in their art. The duo that goes by the name ‘Live Indian Painters’ is renowned for their live wedding paintings and have been taking on Ganapati paintings for the last three years.

This year, the couple decided to work simultaneously on each painting to achieve the set target — painting 21 iconic Ganesh idols in real time, including Mumbaicha Raja, Lalbaughcha Raja, and GSB Seva Mandal Mahaganpati, among others.



Shivshambocha Vighnaharta, Vikhroli; Mumbaicha Samrat, Grant Road; Hukmil Lanecha Raja, Lower Parel
Shivshambocha Vighnaharta, Vikhroli; Mumbaicha Samrat, Grant Road; Hukmil Lanecha Raja, Lower Parel


The couple paints together and takes about three hours to finish a painting. With eight Bappas already covered, Chetan and Mitali are on a mission to live paint 13 more in the next 10 days, all while managing the Ganesh Chaturthi rituals at their own home.

“We met while studying at the JJ School of Arts. We have always wanted to capture Ganesh Chaturthi, and this is the year we’ll go for it!” Mitali told mid-day. The duo tries to live paint during late evenings or after the aartis.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

ganpati Ganpati festival ganesh chaturthi Ganeshotsav Ganesh festival mumbai mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK