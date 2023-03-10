Breaking News
Mumbai: Experts topple fanciful notions of smog towers
Mumbai: 18-year-old motorcyclist dies after mishap on Bandra’s U-bridge
Mumbai: BEST Double-decker bus set to return to Dadar East
Mumbai: Commuters get some breathing space in busy Ghatkopar station
Maharashtra state budget puts women, farmers in focus
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Ashish Shelar demands probe of dubious sale of land of Mt Mary Basilica

Mumbai: Ashish Shelar demands probe of 'dubious' sale of land of Mt Mary Basilica

Updated on: 10 March,2023 04:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Shelar, who heads the BJP's Mumbai unit, raised the issue in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly through a point of order

Mumbai: Ashish Shelar demands probe of 'dubious' sale of land of Mt Mary Basilica

Ashish Shelar. File Pic


Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Shelar on Friday demanded that government authorities look into alleged fraudulent sale of land belonging to the famous Mount Mary Basilica in Mumbai.


Shelar, who heads the BJP's Mumbai unit, raised the issue in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly through a point of order.



"Necessary action must be taken (against those responsible) for fraudulently selling the land of the Clergy home, Retreat and Mount Mary Basilica," he said.


Also Read: AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel seeks referendum on Aurangabad renaming

The Archdiocese of Bombay had issued a public notice to the person who intended to purchase this land belonging to the Church in Bandra Bandstand, he said.
Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai assured that the government will look into the matter.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
maharashtra mumbai mumbai news ashish shelar bandra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK