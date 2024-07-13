Mumbai: Ashish Shelar’s water tank cleaning drive sees mixed response

While some say initiative promotes clean water others call it ploy to woo voters ahead of Assembly poll

A registration form for the legislator’s water tank cleaning drive; Bandra West MLA Ashish Shelar. File pic/Rane Ashish; Alka Kerkar, former corporator

With the state Assembly elections just a few months away, public representatives are seizing every opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to their constituents. Bandra West MLA Ashish Shelar has revived the water tank cleaning initiative for societies in his constituency, aiming to show his dedication to their well-being.

While some have welcomed the move, others see it as a ploy to woo voters.

The office of the legislator recently distributed pamphlets in buildings in his constituency appealing to residents to approach his office if they want their housing societies’ water tanks cleaned.

A message is also being circulated on WhatsApp, which reads, “Dear All, Our Hon’ble MLA Ashish Shelar has re-started the water tank cleaning project for the societies in our constituency. I am posting the registration form for your reference. Those interested please contact me and I will send the form to you. The project will be taken up on first come, first serve (sic) Thank you.”

Shelar first implemented the initiative as a part of his ‘Clean Water’ campaign in June 2019. At the time, several Bandra residents welcomed the move as many a time, cleaning water tanks is daunting.

Khar resident and activist Zoru Bhathena said, “Our elected representatives are supposed to help keep our city clean, which they fail to do. Cleaning private tanks seems to be a way to woo voters and nothing much else.”

Former Corporator Alka Kerkar, on the other hand, said, “This has nothing to do with elections. Shelar always takes up projects proactively for citizens’ welfare.

The monsoon has started and waterborne diseases such as dengue are common. Cleaning water tanks is a safety measure and it promotes health and hygiene.”