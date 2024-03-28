Company spokesperson says attempt to malign reputation

Representative images

Listen to this article Mumbai: Baba Kalyani’s kin moves court to claim group share x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Baba Kalyani’s niece and nephew have moved Pune District and Session court Sameer and Pallavi filed the civil suit on March 20 The latest case in the Pune court comes about year after Sugandha moved Bombay High Court

In a fresh twist to the Kalyani family dispute, industrialist Baba Kalyani’s niece Pallavi Anish Swadi and nephew Sameer Hiremath have moved the Pune District and Session court demanding a share in the group’s assets saying the the group is a Hindu undivided family.

Sameer and Pallavi—the children of Sugandha Hiremath, the younger sister of the Bharat Forge chairman and managing director—filed the civil suit on March 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest case in the Pune court comes about a year after Sugandha moved the Bombay High Court in March 2023, against Baba and the family seeking implementation of a family settlement reached in 1994, under which they were to gain the control of pharma and biotech firm Hikal. Sugandha’s move had come weeks after the death of Sulochana Kalyani.

The latest suit contends that starting with their great-grandfather Annappa Kalyani, the family’s joint assets and funds have been used for various businesses including Bharat Forge. His son Neelkanth (Sugandha and Baba’s father) continued as the manager of the assets after Annappa’s death in 1954, and Baba took over in 2011.

Reacting to the development, a Bharat Forge spokesperson alleged it is an attempt to “malign” the image of Baba.

There have been multiple agreements signed between the Kalyani family, but none of them have ended the Kalyani Family HUF, the suit said, adding that amendments to the Hindu Succession Act in 2005 makes the daughter get the same right as a son, and make Sugandha as a coparcener.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever