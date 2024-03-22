Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > PMC Bank Scam Case Bombay High Court grants bail to Anita Shankar Kirdat
PMC Bank Scam Case: Bombay High Court grants bail to Anita Shankar Kirdat

Updated on: 22 March,2024 03:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Anita Shankar Kirdat, the concurrent auditor of PMC Bank was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in connection with the PMC Bank Scam Case

Anita Shankar Kirdat, the concurrent auditor of PMC Bank, has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court, following a prolonged legal battle and after hearing extensive arguments presented by her legal counsel, Advocates Dhanashree Lad and Aniket Ujwal Nikam. 


The bail application was approved by Justice M.S. Karnik.


Anita Shankar Kirdat, a Chartered Accountant by profession, had been in custody for over 4.5 years since her arrest by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) unit 2. She was implicated as accused no. 6 in the PMC Bank scam case, which reportedly revolves around the alleged suppression of loan accounts totaling Rs. 4335.46 crores, with Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) and its group of companies identified as beneficiaries.


The prosecution's case contended that Anita Shankar Kirdat had misled the sanctions and approvals of the bank in her capacity as the concurrent auditor, a post she held since 2010. However, her legal team argued for her bail.

