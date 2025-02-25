Breaking News
Mumbai: Bandra skywalk finally back on track!

Updated on: 25 February,2025 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Five years after demolition, work begins; completion set for March 2026; physical work on the ground has now begun, with piers and pier caps being installed outside the station and along the Western Express Highway near Kalanagar Junction

Mumbai: Bandra skywalk finally back on track!

The absence of the skywalk has severely impacted daily commuters. Pics/Shadab Khan

The much-awaited Bandra East skywalk is finally taking shape and is expected to be completed within this financial year. The missing skywalk, demolished five years ago, had left thousands of pedestrians struggling with broken footpaths, debris, and garbage while commuting to Bandra station and nearby offices.


Physical work on the ground has now begun, with piers and pier caps being installed outside the station and along the Western Express Highway near Kalanagar Junction. Officials said the new skywalk will extend from Bandra station east to Bandra court and further to the MHADA building. The project is slated for completion by March 2026.


The original skywalk, Mumbai’s first, was built by MMRDA in 2008 but was shut down in 2019 and dismantled in 2021. Initially, a 450-metre skywalk was planned, but following demands from activists and residents, its length was extended to 750 metres to connect MHADA.


The absence of the skywalk has severely impacted daily commuters. “Does it take five years to build a bridge on such a small stretch? There is no proper walking space from the magistrate court to Bandra station east,” said commuter Jayesh Shah. Another commuter, Noor Khan, added, “The traffic management outside the station is chaotic, with parked vehicles blocking both lanes and no space to walk.”

With the monsoon approaching, concerns about the construction delays are mounting. “They should at least level the footpaths before the monsoon arrives. Otherwise, it’s going to be a nightmare,” said Rohan Sawant. 

According to a Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation and Wilbur Smith and Associates survey, Bandra station handles an average of 4.91 lakh passengers daily, making it the third busiest on Western Railway after Churchgate and Andheri. The station also serves as a hub for both CSMT and Churchgate trains, as well as long-distance services from Bandra Terminus. 

Voices from the ground

Haseeb Khan, commuter,advocate for skywalk project
My office is at Prakashgad, Kalanagar. Every day, I see thousands of people struggling to reach Bandra East station. BKC is a major tax-paying hub, yet authorities ignore this issue. Instead of strengthening the old skywalk, they demolished it. It’s time they provide proper infrastructure like moving walkways and escalators for hardworking, tax-paying citizens 

Vedant Mhatre, activist and programme director, The Walking Project
Hopefully, BMC will address issues in the previous design—widening narrow landings, improving stability, and enhancing aesthetics. The old structure was flimsy and hard to maintain, causing pedestrian jams 

