Cabinet clears decks for 5000 families to get new homes in south Mumbai revamp; According to government data, 2,65,500 square metres of land—1,97,466 sq mt at Bandra Reclamation and 68,034 sq mt in Worli—will be opened up for redevelopment with a Floor Space Index (FSI) of 4

State cabinet cleared the way for redevelopment of MHADA housing societies in Bandra Reclamation and Adarsh Nagar, Worli. File pic

Mumbai: Bandra, Worli getting a facelift

In the coming years, housing stock in South Mumbai and Bandra is set to receive a major boost, as the state cabinet on Tuesday cleared the way for the redevelopment of MHADA housing societies in Bandra Reclamation and Adarsh Nagar–Worli.

According to government data, 2,65,500 square metres of land—1,97,466 sq mt at Bandra Reclamation and 68,034 sq mt in Worli—will be opened up for redevelopment with a Floor Space Index (FSI) of 4. FSI represents the ratio of a building’s total floor area to the size of the plot on which it is built.

The state cabinet has approved the appointment of a Construction and Development Agency (C&Da) through MHADA. “This means developers will have to bid for the project. The developer who offers the maximum usable area to MHADA will be selected for the redevelopment work,” said an official from the housing department.

A release from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s office stated that the selected developer must obtain consent from 51 per cent of the tenants. According to rough estimates by the housing department, 5000 families will benefit from this decision. “The buildings being redeveloped are nearly 60 years old and in a dilapidated condition. With the government’s approval under the C&Da scheme, these families will now get new and bigger homes,” the official added.

MHADA is also expected to increase its housing stock through this process. “Of the 4 FSI, one FSI will be allocated for MHADA housing stock. This means MHADA will receive additional flats to offer under its public housing policy,” said a Mantralaya official.

As per the CM’s statement, the appointed C&Da will also be responsible for rehabilitating landowners and residents. “The selected developer must provide temporary accommodation, rent for alternate housing, a corpus fund, and develop infrastructure,” the statement said.