Poonam Mahajan at the launch of Gau Raksha Kavach, a QR-based tag designed to ensure the safety and well-being of cows. Pic/X

A Mumbai-based foundation has developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled pendant embedded with a quick response (QR) code for cows, designed to ensure their well-being and safety, news agency PTI reported.

The 'Gau Raksha Kavach' pendant will send reminders via email or SMS about the vaccination dates of cows. When scanned, the QR code will display the medical history of cows immediately. The pendant also features a reflective collar to protect stray cows from road accidents.

According to PTI, this initiative was launched by the Ridlan AI Foundation on Wednesday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Member of Parliament (MP) Poonam Mahajan unveiled the pendants at an event.

"This is a very brilliant idea of AI-complied pendants for cows, stemming from the ancient culture of India. I am blessed to connect with leaders of India who think about giving back to society and giving a voice to the voiceless," Mahajan said, while also remembering former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth centenary.

"I have been working for animals, and with Akshay, the founder of the Ridlan AI Foundation, we have done this unique programme in the name of Atal Ji," she added.

Mahajan explained that the QR code can also be used for stray cows, and those running cow shelters can approach the foundation for assistance. "We are using artificial intelligence here to save cows. The pendant called Gau Raksha Kavach is designed to ensure the safety of cows from many viruses that affect the animal," she said.

Akshay Ridlan, founder of Ridlan AI Foundation, conceived the idea for the kavach for cows, PTI reported. "In the last two years, more than 2 million cows were affected, and around 200,000 cows lost their lives due to the lumpy virus. Vaccination and timely de-worming of cows are crucial to prevent such instances," he said.

Ridlan further explained that the pendant will store the cow's information and send alerts to the owner to ensure their well-being. "The kavach has a reflective collar that will help protect stray cows from road accidents. This is a small initiative from us for the cows. The pendants are free for now, and the foundation is seeking sponsors," he added.

(With PTI inputs)