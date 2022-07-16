Mumbai: Beaches to be open to the public again!

As IMD has predicted sunny weather this weekend after two weeks of incessant rain, Mumbaikars can enjoy their weekend at city beaches; lake levels rise significantly

Visitors wait outside Juhu beach as entry was restricted due to IMD’s red alert, on July 10. Pic/Satej Shinde

After two weeks of incessant rain, the city may finally witness sunshine again on Saturday. Mumbaikars can enjoy their weekend on beaches as there isn’t any red or orange alert for now. The heavy rain also boosted the water stock in the seven lakes supplying water to the city to 75 per cent.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in an order on July 7, restricted entry to beaches on heavy rainfall days as a precautionary measure. The decision was taken in view of the drowning incidents this year. As per the order, during the period of orange and red alert by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the beaches shall be open to the general public only between 6 am and 10 am. As the IMD had issued red or orange alert for the city the past week, the beaches were closed.

Lake levels rise

With Modak Sagar and Tansa already overflowing and Tulsi having more than 95 per cent stock, the lake levels increased tremendously in the first half of July. As on Friday, the water stock reached 75 per cent compared to 17 per cent and 26 per cent in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

The seven lakes have a total capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres. The city would get uninterrupted water supply if all lakes are filled up to their 100 capacity at the end of the rainy season (September 30).

The city has received 1,378 mm of rain so far, as opposed to the seasonal average of 2,200 mm.

7 July

Day the BMC restricted entry to beaches on heavy rain days

Pic/Ashish Raje

Rainfall till July 15

. 20221,378 mm

. 20211,253 mm

. 2020 1,130 mm

. 2019 1,421 mm

. 20181,685 mm