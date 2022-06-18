Mumbai beautician death: MEA steps in as kin say can’t afford to bring back body

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 June,2022 10:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Sadhana Patel’s body was found in a river near Paris; her husband, the prime suspect, is believed to be hiding in the UK

Sadhana Patel’s body was discovered on April 4


The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) took cognisance of mid-day’s cover page stories on the mysterious death of Mumbai beautician Sadhana Patel near Paris and contacted the Embassy of India in Paris for an update. The Government of India is ready to extend all possible help to Sadhana’s family that is yet to believe that she is no more. Sadhana’s kin also say they do not have the money to bring back her mortal remains.

As per Sadhana’s burial permit, issued by Michael Gihr, vice president in-charge of the investigation at the judicial court of Paris on May 31, says her highly decomposed body, discovered from a river near Paris on April 4, is no longer needed for the investigation. mid-day has a copy of the burial permit.




“Considering the diligent procedure and in particular the report of April 4, 2022 (Procedure 4444/2022 police station of Conflans Sainte Honorine) noting the death of a female individual whose body was transported to the mortuary of Garches and registered under the number M22-166 Tried Sur Seine,” reads the burial permit. “Considering that it is no longer useful, for the discovery of the truth, to postpone the burial of the body of Sadhana Patel born in Amravati, Maharashtra and whose death was recorded on April 4, 2022.”


