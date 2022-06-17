Breaking News
Mumbai: Refused money, man posts his girlfriend’s nude pictures online

Updated on: 17 June,2022 07:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

According to the FIR, Lakara and the complainant, a 22-year-old, are both from Assam and came to Mumbai together in search of jobs in 2019

Representative Image


A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly making a fake profile in the name of his girlfriend and sharing objectionable photos of her after she refused to give him money. Vanrai police nabbed the accused, Romanish Lakara, on Tuesday and produced him before the court. He has been remanded in police custody. 

According to the FIR, Lakara and the complainant, a 22-year-old, are both from Assam and came to Mumbai together in search of jobs in 2019. Lakara worked as a contractual labourer and the woman got a job as a house help for a family living in Goregaon East. When the pandemic started, the two left for Assam. The two lived together and the accused took some intimate photos of the complainant. 




As the Covid situation eased, the couple returned to Mumbai in March. While the woman went back to work for the same family, the accused did not manage to get a job. As a result, he kept asking the complainant for money. After she paid him a few times, she refused. 


