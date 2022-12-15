Breaking News
Mumbai: Senior inspector says Kherwadi cop never sought a transfer
Mumbai: BMC finally issues appointment letters to aspiring teachers
Maharashtra: Govt to keep track of inter-faith, inter-caste couples in state
Maharashtra: Unseasonal rain in Konkan worries mango farmers
Mumbai: Move all biomedical waste to Taloja now, urges MLA Abu Azmi
Mumbai: ‘Such massive crowd may lead to stampede’
Mumbai: Railways’ BMC water bill crosses Rs 500-crore mark

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Beggar gang busted by cops two kidnapped boys rescued from Aurangabad

Mumbai: Beggar gang busted by cops, two kidnapped boys rescued from Aurangabad

Updated on: 15 December,2022 04:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Top

According to the police, on December 4, the Kanjurmarg police received complaints of two kidnappings in the area. In one case, a boy aged one-year-old and in another case a boy aged five-year-old was kidnapped

Mumbai: Beggar gang busted by cops, two kidnapped boys rescued from Aurangabad

Representative Image


The Kanjurmarg Police on Thursday said that two boys allegedly kidnapped last week from the eastern suburbs of Mumbai were rescued from Aurangabad in Maharashtra and three people including a woman were arrested in the matter. 


According to the police, on December 4, the Kanjurmarg police received complaints of two kidnappings in the area. In one case, a boy aged one-year-old and in another case a boy aged five-year-old was kidnapped. 



After studying the sequence of events in both cases, the investigators concluded that the kidnapping may have been done by a gang involved in begging, the police said.


"The senior officials formed multiple teams from police stations including Kanjurmarg, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Mulund, Parksite and  Navghar under the jurisdiction of zone 7 of Mumbai Police were formed to investigate both kidnappings," said an official.

Also Read: Mumbai: Man, two GRP officials held in Trombay for stealing Karnataka businessman's 4.5 kg gold

The teams used technical clues and information from their sources to locate the kidnapped boys and the suspects in the case. Some of the team members reached different districts in the state to locate the culprits, the police said.

The gang members had been constantly changing their locations. The officials investigated different railway stations in the state. The teams had reached Kalyan, Nashik, Pune, Kolhapur, Solapur, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad railway stations to investigate the whereabouts of the suspects and after eleven days of sustained investigations, the boys and the accused were traced to Aurangabad, the police said. 

Both the boys were successfully rescued from the gang and three accused were arrested in the matter. 

Those arrested have been identified as Tarabai Kale, 40, Chandu Kale, 54, and Harshad Kale, 35. Harshad is allegedly the mastermind of the case and he was nabbed from Yewla after a raid by the officials at his residence. The boys were kept at the residence of Chandu and Tarabai in Aurangabad, the police added.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai kanjurmarg mumbai news maharashtra aurangabad

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK