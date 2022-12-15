Mumbai: Beggar gang busted by cops, two kidnapped boys rescued from Aurangabad

According to the police, on December 4, the Kanjurmarg police received complaints of two kidnappings in the area. In one case, a boy aged one-year-old and in another case a boy aged five-year-old was kidnapped

The Kanjurmarg Police on Thursday said that two boys allegedly kidnapped last week from the eastern suburbs of Mumbai were rescued from Aurangabad in Maharashtra and three people including a woman were arrested in the matter.

According to the police, on December 4, the Kanjurmarg police received complaints of two kidnappings in the area. In one case, a boy aged one-year-old and in another case a boy aged five-year-old was kidnapped.

After studying the sequence of events in both cases, the investigators concluded that the kidnapping may have been done by a gang involved in begging, the police said.

"The senior officials formed multiple teams from police stations including Kanjurmarg, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Mulund, Parksite and Navghar under the jurisdiction of zone 7 of Mumbai Police were formed to investigate both kidnappings," said an official.

The teams used technical clues and information from their sources to locate the kidnapped boys and the suspects in the case. Some of the team members reached different districts in the state to locate the culprits, the police said.

The gang members had been constantly changing their locations. The officials investigated different railway stations in the state. The teams had reached Kalyan, Nashik, Pune, Kolhapur, Solapur, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad railway stations to investigate the whereabouts of the suspects and after eleven days of sustained investigations, the boys and the accused were traced to Aurangabad, the police said.

Both the boys were successfully rescued from the gang and three accused were arrested in the matter.

Those arrested have been identified as Tarabai Kale, 40, Chandu Kale, 54, and Harshad Kale, 35. Harshad is allegedly the mastermind of the case and he was nabbed from Yewla after a raid by the officials at his residence. The boys were kept at the residence of Chandu and Tarabai in Aurangabad, the police added.

