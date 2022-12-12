Mumbai: Worker, his aides held in Trombay for stealing Karnataka businessman's 4.5 kg gold

The team of Trombay Police made a 100 per cent recovery of the stolen gold, the police said
The police with the recovered gold. Pic/ Mumbai Police
The Mumbai Police on Monday said that it has solved a case of gold theft and has made a hundred per cent recovery of that was meant to be delivered to Zaveri Bazar in south Mumbai.
Zaveri Bazar is considered to be one of the gold traders hub in Mumbai.
According to the police, a Mengaluru, Karnataka-based gold trader had sent a delivery of gold consignment through one of his employees. The gold weighing about 4.5 kg was to be delivered to south Mumbai. When the employee did not reach the destination, the employer called him to inquire to which he responded by saying that the gold was stolen.
"He told his employer that he was going to Trombay police station to file a complaint in the matter. He reached the police station and on hearing his complaint Senior Police Inspector Ravindar Ransherwar of Trombay Police immediately asked the detection staff to form a team and investigate the case," a police official said.
Also Read: Traffic police issues list of road closures, alternate routes in south Mumbai
He added, a case was registered under sections 408 (Criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) and section 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy other than a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the IPC and the team then began to investigate the matter.
The police said the team used technical clues and evidence. It questioned the employee identified as Nitin Patil (28) in detail. After sustained interrogations, Patil confessed to committing the crime along with two of his aides who were later identified as Prabhakar Natekar and Vikas Pawar.
In the course of investigations, the team was able to make a 100 per cent recovery of the stolen gold and further investigations in the case are being done by inspector Fareed Khan of the Trombay police station, the police said.