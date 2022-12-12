Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: ‘Cops are trying to intimidate woman who lost child in taxi’
Mumbai: Khar resident finds wife, sister’s pictures on escort website
Mumbai: Row over child ICU at JJ hospital
Mumbai: Fix our education infra first, Kerala model can wait, says Educationists
Maharashtra: PM inaugurates Phase I of Samruddhi Mahamarg

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai cop injured in fire on police station premises

Mumbai cop injured in fire on police station premises

Updated on: 12 December,2022 02:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The exact cause of the incident which occurred around 1 pm is being investigated

Mumbai cop injured in fire on police station premises

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A police constable was injured in a fire that broke out in one of the rooms on the premises of Kherwadi police station in suburban Bandra on Monday, police said.


The exact cause of the incident which occurred around 1 pm is being investigated.



Also Read: Man held for smuggling liquor from Mumbai into Gujarat 


The injured constable was rushed to hospital for treatment, a police official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you think the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute can be solved anytime soon?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news bandra maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK