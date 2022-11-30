Mumbai: BEST announces new ‘super saver’ travel plans for commuters

The new plans will give citizens a minimum of 20 per cent and up to a maximum of 34 per cent discount when compared to buying daily tickets
On Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking announced new 'Super Saver' plans that have been created to offer more choices and flexibility to passengers commuting on the bus.
The new plans which have been introduced are
- 7-day plans offering 15 trips
- 28-day plans offering 60 trips
- 84-day plans offering 50 trips, across all fare tiers. As a part of this exercise, BEST has also discontinued plans that have not see enough adoption: ● 14-day plans offering 50 trips
- 84-day plans offering 20 trips.
According to the BEST officials, the plans can be purchased both on the BEST Chalo App and the BEST Chalo Card. It will be available on the app from December 1, 2022. The BEST Chalo card users can get the plan loaded on the card via the bus conductor or purchase it on the card starting December 3, 2022.
Over 30 lakh users have downloaded the BEST Chalo app, and more than 25 per cent of bus travellers now use it daily.
In November, BEST recorded five lakh digital trips in a day. The highest ever since the introduction of digital ticketing in the city. With the new plans being designed to encourage more Mumbaikars to experience the convenience of digital tickets, BEST is confident that this number is only set to grow.
Each digital trip offers a smoother hassle-free travel experience for bus passengers and saves cash handling effort and costs, and paper ticket costs.
How To Avail The Super Saver Plans:
- Simply download the BEST Chalo App and find the new plans in the ‘Bus Pass’ section of the app.
- Select the plan of your choice, enter your details, and make an online payment via UPI, debit or credit card, net banking, etc. to purchase the plan.
- Once you board the bus, press ‘Start a trip’.
- Tap your phone on the ticket machine for validation.
- On successful validation, you will get the digital receipt for your trip on the app itself.
- The entire transaction is cashless and paperless!
