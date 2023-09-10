Mumbai: BEST buses diverted in some areas due Ganpati procession

On Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) officials announced that a few BEST bus routes in parts of Mumbai have been diverted due to the Ganpati idol procession

Procession of Lord Ganesha idols in Parel area (Pic/Ashish Raje)

Informing about the change in routes, BEST official stated, "Bus routes C1,1, A5, 15, 51,4, 6, 7, 8, 22, A25, 19, 21, 66, 2, 52, 63 from Dadi Gowadia Chowk on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg have been diverted due to heavy traffic jam. The arrival of the Ganapati idols on these routes has caused traffic disruption."

A traffic jam has been reported near Lalbagh bridge, from 2.40 pm onwards.

Devotees gather at Parel, and Lalbaug areas as they carry Lord Ganpati idol to their pandals during the procession ahead of the Ganeshotsav in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) on Friday issued a list of traffic restrictions and diversions in central Mumbai ahead of the Ganpati Aagman.

A notification, issued by the Mumbai Police stated on September 10, 2023, various processions were organised in Byculla Traffic Division to mark the arrival of many Ganpati Idols (Ganpati Aagman) from 12:00 hrs onwards on Dr. B.A. Road (South Bound, North Bound) and Sane Guruji Marg.

The following routes shall be closed on September 10, 2023, after 12:00 hrs. (as and when required) till completion of the procession:

- Dr. B.A. Road, South Bound traffic from Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk (Bharat Mata Junction) to Hansraj Rathod Chowk (Bawla Compound Junction).

- Dr. B.A. Road, North Bound traffic from Hansraj Rathod Chowk (Bawla Compound Junction) to Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk (Bharat Mata Junction).

- Sane Guruji Marg from Comrade Ganacharya Junction (Chinchpokali Junction) to Saint Jagnade Maharaj Chowk (Gas company junction)

Alternative routes of the travellers:

- Vehicle coming from south bound of Dr. B.A. Road and going towards CSMT shall take right turn at Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk (Bharat Mata Junction) -Currey Road Bridge - Shingate Master Chowk - Left turn-N.M. Joshi Road - Comrade Ganacharya Junction (Chinchpokali Junction)- Abdul Hamid Ansari Chowk (Khada Parsi) and further towards South Mumbai.