Mumbai: BEST buses diverted near Eastern Express Highway in Kurla due to repair work

File Photo

On Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) officials informed that due to road repair work under the Kurla bridge near Eastern Express Highway, a few of the BEST bus routes have been diverted.

The BEST official said, "Due to asphalting under Kurla bridge on Eastern Express Highway, buses of route 27, C42, 350, 354, 368, 385 are operated from Bridge in DN direction from 16.45hrs."

Earlier in the day, the BEST buses were diverted in Dadar for President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Siddhivinayak temple.

"Due to Sankasht Chaturthi and the visit of the President Of India at Siddhivinayak Mandir, S. K. Bole road is closed in DN direction between Portuguese Church and Siddhivinayak Mandir from 14.00hrs. Buses are diverted via Jakhadevi junction - Shankar Ghanekar marg," the BEST statement reads.

President of India, Droupadi Murmu visits Siddhivinayak temple in Prabhadevi