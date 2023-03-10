Breaking News
Mumbai: BEST Double-decker bus set to return to Dadar East

Updated on: 10 March,2023 06:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Growing passenger demand forces BEST to start trials of bus from Dadar East to Parel

A decision on introducing double deckers in Dadar East will be taken once the trials are complete. Pic/Aapli BEST Aaplyachsathi


After several decades, a double-decker bus was trialed at Dadar East station on Sunday after commuter crowds on the popular bus route 217 have been growing rapidly. The route from Dadar railway station east to Maharishi Dayanand College in Parel has been very popular and is being served by overflowing midi-sized buses till late in the night. The bus serves important localities like Swaminarayan Mandir, KEM Hospital and Parel. The number of passengers travelling on this route has been increasing day by day.

