Mumbai: BEST driver who killed mother-son duo at Sion didn’t have proper training

Kin refuse to claim bodies unless BEST announces compensation; driver released on bail

The three children of Deepak Varun, aged 8, 5 and 1 year, lost their mother and a sibling in the accident

The man who was driving the BEST bus which rammed into a mother-son duo in Sion on Monday was a taxi driver earlier and did not have proper training, said sources. The accused driver, Guruprasad Jaiswal, 45, was arrested and produced in court on Tuesday which granted him bail. The family of the deceased has refused to claim the bodies unless BEST announces compensation.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon when Savitri Varun, 27, had taken her son Dhanveer, 7, for a check-up to Sion hospital. When the duo was crossing the road, the BEST bus hit them, killing the child on the spot while Savitri succumbed to injuries later.

Deepak Varun, husband of deceased Savitri

Savitri’s husband Deepak said, “It was clearly the driver’s mistake. My son was trapped between the tyre and the mudguard. I was told the driver did not have proper training in driving buses and was a taxi driver earlier. He destroyed my family yet was granted bail. I want justice.” Deepak, a resident of Antop Hill who works at a mobile repair shop, said, “I have lost one child while the remaining three—Ranveer, 8; Divya, 5; and Shivani who is just one—are rendered motherless.”

Deepak’s mother Tirtha Devi said, “The kids have been asking for their mother, I do not know what to tell them.”

Citing that buses generally take a sharp turn after crossing the signal where the accident took place, an officer from Sion police station said, “Many times drivers raise the speed to cross the signal.” BJP MLA from Sion-Koliwada Tamil Selvan said, “I have contacted BEST officials to pay compensation to the family as three children have lost their mother. There have to be some checks and balances while appointing drivers for BEST.”