Mumbai: BEST launches digital wallet payment system 'Chalo Pay' for commuters

Bus undertaking launches Chalo Pay, its digital wallet payment system, taking ticketing experience of commuters one notch up

A user has to keep his phone close to the conductor’s device to complete the transaction. Pic/Twitter/@myBESTBus

Best users can now buy bus tickets through their phones even if their internet is patchy or there is no network. All they have to do is scan their phone on the conductor’s ticketing device, said the undertaking as it launched a digital wallet payment system—Chalo Pay—marking the 75th anniversary of its municipalisation on Sunday.

“Users can recharge the mobile wallet using UPI, net banking, debit and credit cards, and other online payments, and then use the wallet balance for instant payments for their bus tickets. They simply have to inform the conductor that they wish to pay using a mobile and hold their phone next to the conductor’s ticketing machine, or scan the QR code, to pay for their ticket. This eliminates the problems of loose change for passengers and conductors alike,” a BEST spokesperson said.

“Payments through UPI and other wallets require online authorisation for payments which can take very long and rely on telecom networks in a running bus, which makes them unsuitable for use in a bus. The new system works fully offline inside the bus [even without internet], thus enabling an instant payment in just 1 second,” he said.

In future, Chalo Pay will allow users to make payments at any shop that accepts UPI payments.