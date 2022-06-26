Mumbai: BEST launches e-bikes at bus stops

E-bike stations are also being set up at commercial and residential areas. BEST is India’s first bus transport operator to offer such integrated last mile services

The e-bikes are already in place at Andheri East, more to follow soon

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on Friday announced the launch of a public trial of electric bikes at key city bus stops. When bus passengers alight from the bus, they can use these e-bikes to travel to their final destination. E-bike stations are also being set up at commercial and residential areas. BEST is India’s first bus transport operator to offer such integrated last mile services.

The project has been implemented in partnership with Vogo, one of India’s leading self-drive shared mobility company, that pioneered two-wheeler rentals in India. When fully operational, this service will be integrated with the BEST Chalo App. Users of BEST bus pass and Super Saver plans will also be able to use these e-bikes.

Among the key benefits for passengers would be seamless and instant connectivity to and from major bus stops, commercial areas, residential areas, etc, highly affordable fares—just Rs 20 base fare, with Rs 3 per km travelled and Rs 1.50 per minute. The speed of e-bikes is limited to 25 kmph, which makes it extremely safe for city commutes, and also leads to no air or noise pollution and faster travel with reduced congestion.

Vogo E-Bikes are currently available at Andheri East

1. Dynasty Business Park, near JB Nagar metro station, Andheri East

2. Akruti Star, Chakala Industrial Area (MIDC), Andheri East

3. Technopolis Knowledge Park, Andheri East

4. Andheri Bus Stand, Agarkar Chowk Bus Stop, Sahar Rd, Railway Colony, Andheri East

£ More locations are being launched in the next few days across Andheri East and nearby areas

Also Read: BEST man for the job