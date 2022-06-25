BEST launches public trial of e-bikes at key bus stops in Mumbai

The base fare for these e-bikes is Rs 20, with Rs 3 per km travelled and Rs 1.50 per minute

Representational pic

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Friday launched a public trial of e-bikes at key bus stops in the city. In a release, the civic-run transport body said that it is aiming to offer an end-to-end integrated transportation solution to people of Mumbai. BEST is India's first bus transport operator to offer such integrated first and last mile services, it claimed.

When bus passengers alight from the bus, they can use these E-Bikes to travel to their final destination. E-Bike stations are also being set up at commercial and residential areas. When fully operational, this service will be integrated with the BEST Chalo App, and BEST bus pass and Super Saver plans users will also be able to use these E-Bikes.

The base fare for these e-bikes is Rs 20, with Rs 3 per km travelled and Rs 1.50 per minute, the release said.

Some of the key benefits of this service are passengers will experience seamless and instant connectivity to and from major bus stops, commercial areas, residential areas, etc. The speed of the E-Bikes is limited to 25 KM/Hour, which makes it extremely safe for city commutes. These E-Bikes do not emit any kind of air or noise pollution. These bikes enalble faster travel for everyone with reduced road congestion.