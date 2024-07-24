Pandal organisers can apply online for the provision of electricity by visiting the Best Undertaking's website www.bestundertaking.com and register the application

Representational Image. File Pic

Mumbai: BEST opens application for obtaining electricity connection for Ganesh Utsav pandals

Ahead of Ganesh Utsav 2024, BEST has initiated the facility to accept applications for the provision of electricity for Ganesh pandal organizers in every customer service department in Mumbai. Pandal organizers can apply online for the provision of electricity by visiting the Best Undertaking's website www.bestundertaking.com and register the application. Additionally, a printout of the application has to be submitted to to the related Customer Service Department and complete the following items -

The current request application must include the Mandal's name, complete address, required provision period, as well as the name and contact number of the Mandal's responsible representative. It is necessary to provide the information of the Mandal's bank account (name of the bank, account number, bank branch etc.) in the application. The refund form also has to be filled out. It is necessary for the Mandal to have a rubber stamp on the request application. The Mandal should accept responsibility for the security of the mandap and submit the undertaking letter. According to actual electricity bill adjustment after the arrangement, the refund amount on unnamed charges will be deposited into your Mandal's bank account within a month through NEFT (National Electronic Fund Transfer). It is necessary to submit the prescribed form (available at all Customer Service Department offices) for the current form. If the current form is not filled out, the refund amount will be deposited within 90 days through money order. Permission from the property owner / construction company is required where arrangements for 'Shree' Mandap are made. Submit the application submitted to the electricity inspector or the application submitted to that department. Auditors should evaluate the electricity use by placing all the electricity equipment in the service department's value-applicable contract. The applicant must accept the accepted electricity contractor's claim, and also provide all the electricity equipment in the form. The electricity risk cannot be used to put wire on road lighting Include with the application any current electricity bill for any meter in the cabin where electricity supply is needed. The Electricity Supply Confirmation Letter must be signed by individuals responsible for Ganesh Festival committees or regular electricity bills.

Ganesh Utsav committees should pay the specified charges as per the instructions provided.

Fee for Application Registration

Single Phase: Rs. 50/-

Three Phase: Rs. 75/-

Connection Fees

Single Phase: Rs. 150/-

Three Phase: Rs. 200/-

Unnamed Amount

a) Outstanding electricity bill amount from Ganesh Festival 2023 or

b) Rs. 20/- per day per kilowatt (only for new committees) exceeding the limit.

Meter Unnamed Amount

Rs. 1000/- for Single Phase Meter

Rs. 3000/- for Three Phase Meter (up to 60 kilowatts) Rs. 4000/- for City Meter (more than 60 kilowatts)