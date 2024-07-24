Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more

The plot that was once used by Mother Dairy at Nehru Nagar in Kurla East. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe.

Sensex, Nifty extend Budget day fall in early trade

Stock market benchmarks indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Wednesday, extending their Budget day fall, after the government proposed to hike securities transaction tax on futures & options. Foreign fund outflows and a weak trend in global markets also played spoilsport for the domestic markets.

Dharavi rehabilitation: Kurla land survey on July 26

The state government’s land records department has decided to survey dairy land at Nehru Nagar in Kurla East on July 26. Residents, who have been protesting against the proposed rehabilitation of Dharavi locals at the site, have decided to raise black flags on the day officials arrive for the survey. The department will carry out the survey on the Dharavi Redevelopment Authority’s (DRA) recommendation. The 21-acre plot was once used by Mother Dairy, and residents have been trying to get the spot reserved for a garden and recreation ground. Read more.

Union Budget 2024: Booming inswingers, unexpected yorkers, and a key run-out

As the world eagerly awaits the Paris Olympics beginning on July 26, India is engaged in its own version of a global spectacle: a vision for 2047, which includes a dynamic overhaul of its tax landscape. The run-up resembles strategy in a World Cup cricket match. Just as players strategise power plays to secure victories, our finance ministers have implemented bold reforms aimed at reshaping India’s economic landscape. These reforms focus on promoting investment and domestic production, simplifying and rationalising tax processes, improving tax administration and litigation and ensuring tax fairness. Read more.

Kads goes badass

Kicking ass on screen can be a thrilling affair. Kajol is discovering it as she shoots Maharagni: Queen of Queens, helmed by Telugu director Charan Tej Uppalapati. In May, the actor had unveiled the film’s teaser that saw her in a fierce avatar as she took on baddies single-handedly. On the surface, Maharagni is a revenge story with the protagonist rising against all odds to claim power. There is more to it, promises Uppalapati. He says that at its core, it is a story of women empowerment, while exploring the parent-child bond. Read more.

'Earlier, our players were scared, but now we play brave cricket': Kaur

The Indian women’s cricket team has had a flier of a start to the 2024 Women’s Asia Cup having won their opening encounters against Pakistan, UAE and Nepal with conviction. The Asia Cup will be followed by the Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh later this year, and the feisty Indian side looks up to the challenge as the team will be gunning for their third T20 World Cup. Read more.