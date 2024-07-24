The Asia Cup will be followed by the Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh later this year, and the feisty Indian side looks up to the challenge as the team will be gunning for their third T20 World Cup

Harmanpreet Kaur

Listen to this article 'Earlier, our players were scared, but now we play brave cricket': Kaur x 00:00

The Indian women’s cricket team has had a flier of a start to the 2024 Women’s Asia Cup having won their opening encounters against Pakistan, UAE and Nepal

with conviction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Asia Cup will be followed by the Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh later this year, and the feisty Indian side looks up to the challenge as the team will be gunning for their third T20 World Cup.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur spoke to Star Sports about her team’s performance in the last few years and how they have evolved into a much better unit with more experience. “In the last 7-8 years, our team’s performance has been very good. Even before that, we used to play cricket, but we weren’t able to win many tournaments, and we weren’t able to play such impressive cricket. So, we always discuss that if there are two options, we will always choose the aggressive option,” Harmanpreet said.

The team has become more confident too, she emphasised. “Before, it felt like we were playing a little scared cricket. When things didn’t go according to our plan, we used to get scared very quickly. However, now we play brave cricket, we take brave decisions. With time, we have forced people [spectators] to come to the stadium through our performance,” she added.

On a personal note, the skipper said the game has given her everything. “Cricket is everything to me. Without cricket, I don’t think I would be anything. The name that cricket has given me, no other field could have given. So, for me, cricket is like God. Whatever I dreamt of in my childhood, whatever I dreamt of while playing, everything has been given to me by cricket,” she concluded.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever