Mumbai bids adieu to two decks full of memories

The BEST’s double decker bus, which has been synonymous with the city for over eight decades, made its final ride on Friday evening

One of the first double decker buses of Mumbai. Pic Courtesy/Mumbai Heritage, (right) The old double decker bus on its last rides through the streets of the city on Friday evening

BEST archives state that buses were introduced in 1937 on lines of those running in London

The old sloping bonnet, the bhopu bulb horn, the twirling staircase and the mechanical cord bell—the old and iconic roaring diesel-powered double decker buses with these unique features, that had been the mainstay on Mumbai’s roads for 86 years, bowed out gracefully on Friday evening amid much fanfare, rue and nostalgia.

“The buses had class and value, and entire generations were its fan club,” said Kunal Tripathi, who runs the popular mumbaiheritage account on social media. “However, changing times and the need for more modern and efficient transportation options have led to the retirement of these beloved vehicles. Their departure marks the closing chapter of a cherished era, leaving behind a treasure trove of memories.” For many like Tripathi, the most cherished moments include the thrill of climbing up the narrow spiral staircase to the upper deck, where you’d lunge for the front-row seat by the large, panoramic window.

“From that vantage point, the world seemed different, more expansive, and full of possibilities. Watching the cityscape unfold as the bus rolled along, with the wind tousling your hair and the gentle rumble of the engine beneath you, was a unforgettable experience,” a nostalgic Tripathi said. Ever since news of the buses being phased out was announced, city residents had been flocking for one last taste of their memories. Like S Arun, for instance, who took nearly 20 rides in the last two days alone.

“It was such a normal part of life that I took it for granted, thinking it would always be around. It is now time for the next generation to create its own nostalgia. Our generation will have this one experience to cherish,” said Arun. Another bus fan, Shubham Padave, added, “I remember travelling to school in them and they were the kings of the road. The roar of the diesel engine felt like a lion advancing as other vehicles made way for it.”

The iconic buses have been also been a Bollywood favourite and have been immortalised in several sequences, like the one in Amar Akbar Anthony where Lalita Pawar falls off the bus while calling out to Pran, or the song Jaanu Meri Jaan in Shaan, where Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor literally hijack a double decker while wooing Parveen Babi and Bindiya Goswami.

The BEST archives state that the buses were introduced in 1937 on the lines of those running in London. The Daimler Motors double decker buses were the first generation of double decker buses to be introduced in the city. “The features of old Routemaster buses of sloping bonnet, open deck platform and the rear, the curvy staircase made it to Mumbai along with the original design, which had been recently changed a few decades ago. Many of the Ashok Leyland red double-deckers used by BEST have been close clones of the Routemaster. The BEST also used to run articulated buses where the driver’s cabin was separate from the passengers’ chamber. These buses ran for a few decades and had more seating capacity than the traditional double decker buses. But they proved to be difficult while negotiating curves on narrow Mumbai roads,” the archives state.