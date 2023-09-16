Breaking News
Mumbai: Double-decker fans rush for last ride on iconic bus

Updated on: 16 September,2023 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

On its last day of service, the last old BEST double-decker went round in circles at Andheri bus station to regale overwhelmed fans who marked the day with cake cuttings, bouquets and selfies with the vehicle

Mumbai: Double-decker fans rush for last ride on iconic bus

The bus went around in circles at Andheri bus station, in addition to its regular trips, for the gathered fans on Friday. Pic/Aishwarya Deodhar


Key Highlights

  1. Amid multiple cake cuttings, bouquet exchanges, recollection of memories, crowd swelled
  2. The bus made small circles around Andheri bus station to satisfy its fans
  3. On Friday, it made around 17 trips before returning to Marol depot

Although the BEST undertaking refused to hold an official farewell event, overwhelmed Mumbaikars gathered in large numbers at Andheri on Friday to ride the non-AC double-decker bus one last time, as it drove into the sunset like the tram car did 59 years ago. Cooperating with citizens, the undertaking deputed staff at the local level to look after the arrangements.

