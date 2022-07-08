Mumbai: BJP leader ‘honey-trapped’ by relative

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 July,2022 08:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Oshiwara police register a case, but yet to arrest the woman; the accused demanded a flat in Mumbai and Rs 2 crore in cash to not file a rape case

The BJP leader claimed to have been held captive in his own flat. Representation pic


Oshiwara police said they have filed an extortion case after a BJP leader from Solapur was allegedly “honey-trapped” by his distant relative, who also demanded a flat and Rs 2 crore in cash from him.

Police said the woman visited the 52-year-old leader’s Oshiwara flat last week and stayed there for a few days. The BJP leader, in his police complaint, alleged that she held him captive in his own house.  




Also read: Sena leader Raghunath Kuchik denies rape charges, says seems to be a honeytrap


The woman has allegedly extorted over Rs 3.5 lakh from him. The victim approached the police after she demanded Rs 2 crore and a flat in Mumbai and threatened to file a rape case against him and destroy his life and political career if he didn’t, police added.

Oshiwara police registered an offence under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 384 (extortion) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code on Wednesday. However, police have not arrested the woman yet.  

Senior Inspector Manohar Dhanwade of Oshiwara police station confirmed they have registered a case in the matter, but refused to divulge any details.

