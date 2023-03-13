Breaking News
Oscars 2023: 'RRR' creates history; wins Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'
Mumbai was hottest Indian city on Sunday at blazing 39.4 degrees C
Mumbai: Use existing parking lots first, and spare Patwardhan Park, say Bandra residents
Maharashtra: Six killed as car hits divider on Samruddhi highway
Mumbai to get two new parks in Chandivli and Kurla, informs BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai BJP MLA Ashish Shelar demands relocation of companies responsible for rising air pollution in Mahul

Mumbai: BJP MLA Ashish Shelar demands relocation of companies responsible for rising air pollution in Mahul

Updated on: 13 March,2023 03:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ronak Mastakar | ronak.mastakar@mid-day.com

Top

Shelar said the problem of chemical emissions and air pollution in Mahul and its surrounding areas has been there for many years

Mumbai: BJP MLA Ashish Shelar demands relocation of companies responsible for rising air pollution in Mahul

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar. File Pic


Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly Ashish Shelar on Monday demanded immediate relocation of two companies causing pollution in the Mahul region.


Shelar, who heads the BJP's Mumbai unit, raised the issue in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.



He said the problem of chemical emissions and air pollution in Mahul and its surrounding areas has been there for many years. 


"Due to the air pollution, Mahul residents are suffering from respiratory disorders and other diseases. Even the Bombay High Court has taken “serious cognizance” of the matter and had given directions from time to time," Shelar said. 

Also Read: Maharashtra Budget: A budget that values the ‘bread’, ‘devotion’ and focuses on the poor, says Ashish Shelar

He said the National Green Tribunal had held Aegis Logistics Ltd and Sealord Containers Ltd responsible for the rising pollution in the area. “The companies were fined Rs 10,000 crore. However, the then environment minister had not taken appropriate action in this regard," Shelar added.

He urged the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to look into the matter and relocate these companies at the earliest. 

Last week, Shelar demanded that authorities look into the alleged fraudulent sale of land belonging to the famous Mount Mary Basilica in Mumbai. 

"Necessary action must be taken (against those responsible) for fraudulently selling the land of the Clergy home, Retreat and Mount Mary Basilica," he said. 

The Archdiocese of Bombay had issued a public notice to the person who intended to purchase this land belonging to the Church in Bandra Bandstand, Shelar said.

mumbai mumbai news ashish shelar bharatiya janata party news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK