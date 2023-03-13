Mumbai: BJP MLA Ashish Shelar demands relocation of companies responsible for rising air pollution in Mahul

Shelar said the problem of chemical emissions and air pollution in Mahul and its surrounding areas has been there for many years

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar. File Pic

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly Ashish Shelar on Monday demanded immediate relocation of two companies causing pollution in the Mahul region.

Shelar, who heads the BJP's Mumbai unit, raised the issue in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

He said the problem of chemical emissions and air pollution in Mahul and its surrounding areas has been there for many years.

"Due to the air pollution, Mahul residents are suffering from respiratory disorders and other diseases. Even the Bombay High Court has taken “serious cognizance” of the matter and had given directions from time to time," Shelar said.

He said the National Green Tribunal had held Aegis Logistics Ltd and Sealord Containers Ltd responsible for the rising pollution in the area. “The companies were fined Rs 10,000 crore. However, the then environment minister had not taken appropriate action in this regard," Shelar added.

He urged the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to look into the matter and relocate these companies at the earliest.

Last week, Shelar demanded that authorities look into the alleged fraudulent sale of land belonging to the famous Mount Mary Basilica in Mumbai.

"Necessary action must be taken (against those responsible) for fraudulently selling the land of the Clergy home, Retreat and Mount Mary Basilica," he said.

The Archdiocese of Bombay had issued a public notice to the person who intended to purchase this land belonging to the Church in Bandra Bandstand, Shelar said.