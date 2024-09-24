Miyan Kebabs saw its shed catch fire after short circuit in tandoor; no injuries reported

Miya kebabs restaurant in Bandra. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Mumbai: Blaze rips through Bandra restaurant in midnight fire x 00:00

A fire broke out on Monday morning at a restaurant in Bandra West, caused by a short circuit, engulfing the entire area. Fortunately, there were no injuries. The blaze

began at around 1.14 am at Miyan Kebabs, located in the Luis Belle Building on 16th Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mumbai fire brigade quickly responded, extinguishing the fire by 1.38 am, preventing further damage. According to BMC’s disaster control department, the fire originated in the tandoor and spread when a temporary shed caught fire. An eyewitness confirmed there were no injuries.