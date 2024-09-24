Breaking News
Mumbai: Blaze rips through Bandra restaurant in midnight fire

Mumbai: Blaze rips through Bandra restaurant in midnight fire

Updated on: 24 September,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Miyan Kebabs saw its shed catch fire after short circuit in tandoor; no injuries reported

Miya kebabs restaurant in Bandra. Pic/Shadab Khan

Mumbai: Blaze rips through Bandra restaurant in midnight fire
A fire broke out on Monday morning at a restaurant in Bandra West, caused by a short circuit, engulfing the entire area. Fortunately, there were no injuries. The blaze 
began at around 1.14 am at Miyan Kebabs, located in the Luis Belle Building on 16th Road.


The Mumbai fire brigade quickly responded, extinguishing the fire by 1.38 am, preventing further damage. According to BMC’s disaster control department, the fire originated in the tandoor and spread when a temporary shed caught fire. An eyewitness confirmed there were no injuries.




