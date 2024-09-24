Miyan Kebabs saw its shed catch fire after short circuit in tandoor; no injuries reported
Miya kebabs restaurant in Bandra. Pic/Shadab Khan
A fire broke out on Monday morning at a restaurant in Bandra West, caused by a short circuit, engulfing the entire area. Fortunately, there were no injuries. The blaze
began at around 1.14 am at Miyan Kebabs, located in the Luis Belle Building on 16th Road.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Mumbai fire brigade quickly responded, extinguishing the fire by 1.38 am, preventing further damage. According to BMC’s disaster control department, the fire originated in the tandoor and spread when a temporary shed caught fire. An eyewitness confirmed there were no injuries.