Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Congress and Sena UBT in tussle over Versova, Byculla seats
Mumbai: 4 minors to be tried as adults in Govandi honour-killing case
Heading to BKC today? Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions, key details inside
Mumbai: History sheeter arrested for assaulting minor girl
Mumbai: Man arrested for cheating Indian Navy officer
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Fire breaks out in Bandra restarurant after short circuit

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Bandra restarurant after short circuit

Updated on: 23 September,2024 10:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The firefighters received an alert around 1.24 am and soon reached the spot to control the blaze, ensuring it did not cause further damage. 

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Bandra restarurant after short circuit

Interiors of the restaurant were damaged after fire/ Pic: Haresh Lalwani

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Bandra restarurant after short circuit
x
00:00

In the wee hours of September 23, a fire broke out in a Bandra restaurant, said officials. The fire had broken out in the Miya kebabs restaurant which is located in the Luis Belle Building in Bandra. 






According to the officials, the fire had broken out around 1.15 am. The firefighters received an alert around 1.24 am and soon reached the spot to control the blaze, ensuring it did not cause further damage. 

Speaking to mid-day, the officials said that the fire was extinguished by 1.38 am and that a short circuit caused the blaze.

It is yet to be ascertained whether there were any injuries reported.

Bandra restaurant fire: Video goes viral

A video of the incident has been going viral on social media since early Monday morning. The video shows fire blazing through the restaurant as the smoke billowed. 

The firefighters were seen attempting to control the blaze which spread through the entirety of the restaurant while some officials were advising the crowd gathered there to move further away from the site.

Further details awaited

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bandra Mumbai Fire Brigade mumbai mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK