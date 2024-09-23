The firefighters received an alert around 1.24 am and soon reached the spot to control the blaze, ensuring it did not cause further damage.

Interiors of the restaurant were damaged after fire/ Pic: Haresh Lalwani

Listen to this article Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Bandra restarurant after short circuit x 00:00

In the wee hours of September 23, a fire broke out in a Bandra restaurant, said officials. The fire had broken out in the Miya kebabs restaurant which is located in the Luis Belle Building in Bandra.

According to the officials, the fire had broken out around 1.15 am. The firefighters received an alert around 1.24 am and soon reached the spot to control the blaze, ensuring it did not cause further damage.

Speaking to mid-day, the officials said that the fire was extinguished by 1.38 am and that a short circuit caused the blaze.

It is yet to be ascertained whether there were any injuries reported.

Bandra restaurant fire: Video goes viral

A video of the incident has been going viral on social media since early Monday morning. The video shows fire blazing through the restaurant as the smoke billowed.

The firefighters were seen attempting to control the blaze which spread through the entirety of the restaurant while some officials were advising the crowd gathered there to move further away from the site.

Further details awaited