The blaze was detected in a ground-plus-one-storey home in Lokhandwala complex, said the officials and added that the fire was first notified around 9 am.

Smoke is seen billowing from the Andheri bungalow/ Screengrab

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Andheri bungalow; ops to douse blaze underway

On Thursday morning, a bungalow at the Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri caught fire. When the Mumbai Fire Brigade were notified of the fire, they reached the spot with two fire tenders to tackle the flames. The fire was first notified around 9 am, officials said.

The bungalow's ground and first floor are affected by the fire. Employees from the electricity supply company, ambulance civic ward, and Mumbai fire department have all rushed to the spot too.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the visuals from the scene that surfaced showed a thick smoke billowing out of the Andheri bungalow as the fire blazes.

This is breaking news, further details awaited