Smoke filled the building, leaving 80-90 people stranded on different floors. These people were saved successfully via the staircase, said an official.

Representative Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Ghatkopar building; nearly 90 residents rescued x 00:00

A fire started early this morning at the Shanti Sagar Building in Ghatkopar, causing smoke to engulf the entire edifice. CP Control reported the incident at approximately 01:35 am. The fire, which was contained to the electric wiring and installations in the common meter cabin on the ground level, was extinguished by 02:06 am.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smoke filled the building, leaving 80-90 people stranded on different floors. These people were saved successfully via the staircase, said an official.

Dr Inamdar (Medical Officer) reported that 13 people were affected by smoke inhalation. Twelve of these were admitted to the hospital, while one was treated and discharged from the outpatient department. All admitted patients were reported to be in stable condition.

The injured are:

1. Harsha Anil Bhise (F, 35)

2. Sweety Sandip Kadam (F, 45)

3. Janvi Milind Raigaonkar (F, 17)

4. Priyanka Kale (F, 30)

5. Jasim Salim Sayyad (M, 17)

6. Jyoti Milind Raigaonkar (F, 32)

7. Firoza Iqbal Shaikh (F, 35)

8. Laxmi Laxman Kadam (F, 50)

9. Laxman Rambhau Kadam (M, 60)

10. Mansi Shrivastava (F, 24)

11. Akshara Sachin Date (F, 19)

12. Abid Shah (M, 22)

13. Amir Iqbal Khan (M, 27) – treated on an OPD basis and discharged.

The fire's cause is under investigation.

This is breaking news, further details awaited