Mumbai: BMC announces 5 per cent water cut across city till April 2024

The BMC on Thursday announced a 5 per cent water cut across the city till April 24, 2024, and urged citizens to use water prudently

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday announced a 5 per cent water cut across the city till April 24, 2024, and urged citizens to use water prudently, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, the water cut is due to the pre-monsoon conservation work being carried out at the Bhandup water treatment plant, said the BMC in an official press release.

The city's Bhandup suburb has the largest water treatment plant in Asia and it supplies water to most parts of the megapolis, as per the PTI.

The Bhandup complex has two water treatment units of 1,910 million litres and 900 million litres capacity.

The civic body has appealed to citizens to use water sparingly and judiciously.

Meanwhile, last month, the BMC had informed that Mumbai city- including eastern and western suburbs will face 15 per cent water cut from the midnight of Tuesday, February 27 till March 5.

The announcement was followed after a fire that had broke out at the Pise water pumping station. It had reportedly severally affected the water supply to the city.

Eastern suburbs and parts of south Mumbai had also faced 100 per cent water cut in February after the incident.

14 out of total 20 water pumps were commissioned later after which the water supply to eastern suburbs was restored. However, several societies in eastern suburbs complained of extreme water shortage, as 100 per cent water cut was announced in the midnight on February 26 (Monday night), giving least time for the societies to store water and arrange water tankers.

The BMC had earlier informed that Mulund, Bhandup, Vikroli, Gharkopar, Chembur, Dadar, Parel (covering almost entire eastern suburbs) will have 100 per cent water cut. While, other of South Mumbai which gets water supplied from Bhandarwada reservoir, also had 100 per cent water cut. Several areas of western suburbs had 30 per cent water cut.

Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD of water every day from Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar, and Tulsi reservoirs, located in Mumbai, Thane, and Nashik districts in Maharashtra.

The civic body had also urged citizens to cooperate and utilize water resources judiciously.

