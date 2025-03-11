Breaking News
BMC issues guidelines amid soaring mercury in city
Maharashtra Budget 2025: Uddhav Thackeray calls budget 'completely bogus'
Shiv Sena leader held by Kandivali police in extortion case
Maharashtra govt unveils tax reforms and revenue projections in Budget 2025-26
Maharashtra: 58-year-old man kills wife in Palghar; held
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > BMC begins removing abandoned vehicles shift 54 cars from Matunga and issue notices to 154 owners

BMC begins removing abandoned vehicles, shift 54 cars from Matunga and issue notices to 154 owners

Updated on: 11 March,2025 06:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The BMC said that the action was taken by the F (North) Ward of the BMC

BMC begins removing abandoned vehicles, shift 54 cars from Matunga and issue notices to 154 owners

The action was taken by the F (North) Ward of the BMC

Listen to this article
BMC begins removing abandoned vehicles, shift 54 cars from Matunga and issue notices to 154 owners
x
00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a drive to remove abandoned vehicles dumped on the streets of the city and on Tuesday, the civic body shifted as many as 54 abandoned vehicles from Matunga area in central Mumbai, the officials said.


In an official statement, the civic body said that it has also served notices to at least 154 vehicle owners as part of the drive.   


The statement said that the action was taken by the F (North) Ward of the BMC.


It further said that the city civic body has launched a campaign against abandoned and defective vehicles parked on roads in the Matunga area. These vehicles had been causing traffic disruptions and concerns were also raised by the local residents in the area following which a special drive was undertaken on Tuesday.

"On Tuesday as many as 54 such vehicles were removed, and notices were served to 154 vehicle owners, instructing them to remove their faulty vehicles," said the statement.

It said that the vehicles, parked along various roads, were obstructing traffic and creating difficulties for pedestrians.

There was also concern that these vehicles could be misused by antisocial elements, it said.

"Complaints from the residents about the abandoned vehicles were also received by the BMC," said an official.

The statement said that in response, a campaign was launched by the BMC officials under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner (Zone-2) Prashant Sapkale and Assistant Commissioner of F (North) ward, Nitin Shukla. The campaign focused on removing abandoned and defective vehicles from various roads in the Matunga area.

The vehicles were removed from routes like Balkrishna Sule Marg, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, Ravli Gantara Marg, Sheikh Misri Darga Marg, Korba Mithagar Marg, Wadala Fire Brigade Center Marg, and other locations in the area.

"Out of the 54 vehicles removed, 37 were taken off the roads by their respective owners after receiving warnings, while 17 were removed by the administration," the statement said.

It further said that 154 vehicle owners have been issued notices to remove their abandoned vehicles.

"With the removal of these vehicles, traffic flow on several roads has now been improved, and local residents have expressed their satisfaction with the action taken," the officials said on Tuesday.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news matunga BMC mumbai traffic

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK