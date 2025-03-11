The BMC said that the action was taken by the F (North) Ward of the BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a drive to remove abandoned vehicles dumped on the streets of the city and on Tuesday, the civic body shifted as many as 54 abandoned vehicles from Matunga area in central Mumbai, the officials said.

In an official statement, the civic body said that it has also served notices to at least 154 vehicle owners as part of the drive.

The statement said that the action was taken by the F (North) Ward of the BMC.

It further said that the city civic body has launched a campaign against abandoned and defective vehicles parked on roads in the Matunga area. These vehicles had been causing traffic disruptions and concerns were also raised by the local residents in the area following which a special drive was undertaken on Tuesday.

"On Tuesday as many as 54 such vehicles were removed, and notices were served to 154 vehicle owners, instructing them to remove their faulty vehicles," said the statement.

It said that the vehicles, parked along various roads, were obstructing traffic and creating difficulties for pedestrians.

There was also concern that these vehicles could be misused by antisocial elements, it said.

"Complaints from the residents about the abandoned vehicles were also received by the BMC," said an official.

The statement said that in response, a campaign was launched by the BMC officials under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner (Zone-2) Prashant Sapkale and Assistant Commissioner of F (North) ward, Nitin Shukla. The campaign focused on removing abandoned and defective vehicles from various roads in the Matunga area.

The vehicles were removed from routes like Balkrishna Sule Marg, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, Ravli Gantara Marg, Sheikh Misri Darga Marg, Korba Mithagar Marg, Wadala Fire Brigade Center Marg, and other locations in the area.

"Out of the 54 vehicles removed, 37 were taken off the roads by their respective owners after receiving warnings, while 17 were removed by the administration," the statement said.

It further said that 154 vehicle owners have been issued notices to remove their abandoned vehicles.

"With the removal of these vehicles, traffic flow on several roads has now been improved, and local residents have expressed their satisfaction with the action taken," the officials said on Tuesday.