Mumbai: BMC blindly increases property tax by 15-20 per cent

The BMC usually starts issuing property tax bills in April. Representation pic

BMC delivered another blow to citizens with an unannounced increase in property tax Bills were issued stating that they are being issued on a security/ad-hoc basis The move drew criticism from former corporator Asif Zakaria

After issuing property tax bills almost eight months late, the civic body delivered another blow to citizens with an unannounced increase of 15-20 per cent in their bill amount as compared to last year. The bills were issued with a footnote stating that they are being issued on a security/ad-hoc basis until a final policy decision regarding property tax is made.