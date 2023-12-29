Mumbai: Metro eats up one-third of multi-faith crematorium

Sources tell mid-day that walkways and garden will be sacrificed in Jap crematoria-inspired R40-crore Antim Prasthan project

The renovated crematorium, Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smashan Bhumi, at Worli, on Thursday. Pic/Sameer Markande

Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smashan Bhumi has been set up on the land available The project was worth Rs 40 crore and plan comprised eight enclosed cremation pavilions The plan also included a large car park, a courtyard open to green spaces

The unique endeavour to convert a regular crematorium at Worli into an aesthetically designed new-age facility had to be watered down as a Metro 3 site occupies 30 per cent of the project’s area, on which green spaces, walkways and parking areas were to come up. Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smashan Bhumi, however, has been set up on the land available and the trust concerned is ready to hand over the space to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) by December 30.

In 2019, the Antim Sanskar Seva organisation, part of the Hiralal Parekh Parivar Charity Trust, signed a memorandum of understanding with the BMC to redevelop the Worli crematorium on Dr E Moses Road, entirely through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding. Troubled by the derelict conditions of many of the city’s crematoria, the trust aimed to create a facility that offers privacy and dignity to the deceased.

Salient features

The project was worth Rs 40 crore and the plan comprised eight enclosed cremation pavilions spread over a carpet area of 75,000 sq ft, four prayer halls, a large common waiting lounge, rooms for administrative facilities, space for storage, amenities and support services. The plan also included a large car park, a courtyard open to green spaces and walkways for visitors. After four years, the eight enclosed pavilions are ready.

“Thirty per cent of the project had to be scrapped because of the Metro 3. Support facilities such as green spaces, walkways, parking areas and the entire courtyard had to be dropped,” said a person in the know on the condition of anonymity. Dr Ramnik Parekh of the Hiralal Parekh Parivar Charity Trust said the project was ready and would be handed over to the BMC soon. He added, “We started the project to offer a dignified place for cremation and as it is now finished, I would like to thank all the donors and the BMC for their support.”

Rahul Mehrotra of RMA Architects, which designed the new crematorium, said it was unfortunate that the entire original concept could not be realised. He didn’t comment on the land parcel occupied by the Metro and its impact on the project.

‘Haven’t got positive reply’

A BMC official said that the area occupied by the Metro project had been taken over on a temporary basis when construction work was going on. “Though the construction is almost complete, the site has been converted into a dumping yard. Around 30,000 sq ft [approximately 3,000 sq m] is still with the Metro 3. We are corresponding with them, as the land is needed for the crematorium, but we haven’t received any positive response yet,” said the official.

Santoshkumar Dhonde, assistant commissioner of G South ward, said that the crematorium project did not come under his department. Dr Daksha Shah, executive health officer did not respond to mid-day’s calls and messages while Sudhakar Shinde, additional municipal commissioner, also remained unavailable for comment.

MMRC Speak

A Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) spokesperson stated that approximately 4,000 sq m had been taken over for the construction of a crossover and shaft to facilitate work. The construction of the crossover has been completed and backfilling of the shaft is in progress. “Approximately 1,000 sq m of land has been already handed over to the authorities. The remaining 3,000 sq m will be returned to the authorities at the earliest after reinstatement,” the spokesperson said.

Peaceful atmosphere

The eight-pavilioned structure will not only offer privacy but also a peaceful atmosphere with each pavilion having its own landscape and a separate exit. Each furnace is surrounded by a waiting area for mourners. The sun-lit atria offer a calm and serene ambience. Out of eight pavilions, three have wooden pyres, including one advanced pyre that requires only 100 kg of wood instead of the 300 kg that traditional ones need.

Three pavilions have gas furnaces. Two are kept vacant. The trust wanted to install gas pyres but the BMC will decide as per the requirement. The trust received donations from the Mahindra Group, Tata Group, HT Parekh Foundation, JSW Foundation, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Hemendra Kothari Foundation among others organisations.

The BMC official on the condition of anonymity said that the civic body would spend around Rs 2.5 crore to complete the remaining work of the crematorium. The officer added, “Our priority is to start the facility as soon as possible.”

