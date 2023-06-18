After tall assurances, civic body admits Andheri Subway will be a problem this year, especially because Gokhale bridge has been demolished for reconstruction

The Andheri Subway get flooded after every heavy downpour. File pic

Mumbai: BMC cannot assure flood-free Andheri Subway this monsoon

Soon after claiming that Mumbai will be flood-free this monsoon thanks to the massive efforts it has taken, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday admitted that the issue of the infamous Andheri Subway was “not fully solved.”

The civic body has set up a mini-pumping station near the chronic flood spot. The subway has become all the more essential for traffic as the GK Gokhale bridge in Andheri has been demolished for reconstruction. Even the BMC’s plans of widening nullahs, gutters and increasing the capacity of the drainage system near the subway will take another two years to come to fruition.

“The pumping station is ready and it will give some relief. But it may not solve the issue entirely. It is observed that such stations do not yield results in the first monsoon. After testing and trial for a year, the system will be foolproof in the next rainy season,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velarasu.

Earlier, the BMC had claimed that it tackled issues related to flooding in various problem areas across the city. The Andheri Subway, however, gets flooded after every heavy spell of rain and while motorists earlier had the option of using the Gokhale Bridge, the absence of this option has made the Subway even more crucial this year.

The BMC has undertaken widening of drains in Andheri West at a total cost of R100 crore in three separate contracts, which may take another two to three years. Hence, the civic body has decided to install a mini pumping station on the East side.

“All the water from the east side of Andheri flows through the nullah near the subway and the nullah cannot carry so much water during heavy rain. Hence, the rainwater will be pumped out with the help of high-capacity submersible pumps with a capacity of 1,000 cubic metres of water per hour. Stormwater will be discharged from Andheri subway to the west side of SV Road,” said a BMC official. This, however, may not be enough until the Mogra pumping station, which is stuck due to legal issues, becomes a reality, officials said.

The BMC’s plans to increase the capacity of the drain lines are also stalled as the Traffic Police have not granted permission to dig the road up. The BMC had floated tenders worth Rs 100 crore for three works last year. As per the tender the BMC will widen Mogra nullah from SV Road to Veera Desai Road and divert it from south side of the Bhardawadi culvert on JP road to DN Nagar metro station till Crystal Point mall.

1000

cubic metre per hour capacity of water pump at the subway