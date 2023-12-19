Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC clears the debris after tree impact report

Updated on: 19 December,2023 01:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Contract workers have begun clearing debris around trees along New Link Road

Contract workers have begun clearing debris around trees along New Link Road

Local environmentalists criticised BMC for the debris accumulation around the trees

Mumbai: BMC clears the debris after tree impact report
After mid-day’s report on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s  (BMC) beautification project impacting trees along New Link Road in Andheri West, the contracted workers have begun clearing debris. The article highlighted how the civic body’s initiative involved constructing barriers around trees but ended up dumping debris at their base.


During a visit on Friday along the southbound stretch between DN Nagar and the Juhu Vile Parle Development (JVPD) Scheme signal, workers were seen installing barriers on the footpath. Concerningly, construction materials were found near five to six trees, posing a threat to their survival.


The Pune bench of the National Green Tribunal had instructed the BMC in 2015 to remove concrete from a one-metre radius around tree trunks and to refrain from any construction or maintenance work in that zone.


Local environmentalists criticised the BMC for the debris accumulation around the trees, prompting swift action following mid-day’s report. A follow-up visit on Monday revealed that the debris surrounding the tree roots had been cleared.

A resident, Arun A said, “It’s good to see the BMC fixing the footpaths along New Link Road in Andheri West. Following the mid-day story, they removed the construction debris dumped near the tree roots.”

2015
Year NGT had instructed BMC to remove concrete around trees

