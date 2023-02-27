Mumbai: BMC coaches hawkers on digital payments

Over 900 hawkers trained so far under scheme, hawkers’ unions say no point of training when civic action doesn’t allow smooth business

A customer uses the UPI app to purchase goods from a vegetable vendor at Vile Parle East, on Sunday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

In an attempt to boost hawkers’ familiarity with digital modes of payments, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a workshop for 1.33 lakh hawkers eligible for the SVANidhi scheme. Hawker unions have, however, pointed out that such initiatives mean nothing in the face of civic action against hawkers.

Prime Minister Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi Scheme or PM SVANidhi Scheme is a funding scheme created by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in 2020. It is a micro credit facility for vendors through which they can get unsecured business loans that are collateral-free up to Rs 20,000 at low interest rates and with flexible repayment choices.

Under the scheme, the central government has launched a mission for hawkers to use digital payment modes for their daily business under ‘Mai Bhi Digital’. Following this, the BMC has started the workshop with the help of a financial institute. Since February 13, 900 hawkers have been trained.

Also read: Paperless route: Hand-held devices render reservation charts obsolete on WR

“We have started this workshop at the ward level. This will help hawkers use digital payment modes for their daily business. We have approved the applications of 1.33 lakh hawkers for SVANidhi. These hawkers will be given digital training in the first phase,” said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sanjog Kabre.

Hawker union leaders, however, do not find the initiative meaningless. Dayasankar Singh, president, Azad Hawkers Union, said, “BMC officials repeatedly take action against hawkers. We have got loans from the government, but how will we repay them after this repeated action? If we cannot do business, then what is the use of taking this training for digital payment.”

A hawker who sells vegetables said on condition of anonymity, “I am not against digital payment. But 100 per cent digital payment is not possible. Digital payment transactions take five to six minutes. It is difficult for customers to wait for so long after purchasing.”

1.33L

No of hawkers recognised by BMC under central scheme