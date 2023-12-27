Breaking News
Maharashtra: 10 cooking gas cylinders explode in Pune; no injuries
Maharashtra: Man attempts to kill self-proclaimed godman in Nagpur; held
Mumbai reports 19 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 103
Maharashtra: Six booked for rape, sexual exploitation of woman, minors in Nagpur
BMC conducts demolition drive in parts of eastern suburbs
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai BMC conducts demolition drive in parts of eastern suburbs

Mumbai: BMC conducts demolition drive in parts of eastern suburbs

Updated on: 27 December,2023 09:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

BMC conducted a special demolition drive to curb illegal encroachment on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road, Sion Panvel Highway, and near Govandi Railway station, the officials said

Mumbai: BMC conducts demolition drive in parts of eastern suburbs

The demolition drive was conducted on Wednesday. Pic/official sources

Listen to this article
Mumbai: BMC conducts demolition drive in parts of eastern suburbs
x
00:00

The M East ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) conducted a special demolition drive on Wednesday to curb illegal encroachment on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road, Sion Panvel Highway, and near Govandi Railway station, the officials said.


Facing significant challenges for both vehicular movement and pedestrians, M East ward officials, led by Ward officer and Assistant Commissioner Alka Sasane, initiated the drive by demolishing multiple illegal structures in the vicinity, the civic officials said.


The operation, which commenced in the morning and concluded in the afternoon, resulted in the removal of dozens of illegal sheds and the demolition of hoardings that obstructed pedestrian pathways.


An officer from M East ward said that most sheds were erected on footpaths near the highway, causing inconvenience to pedestrians. During the drive, the BMC wars  officials took help of Deonar police station. During the drive, the ward officials have also removed the political hoardings placed illegally on the streets.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Should housing societies be more cautious with their elevators and sewer lines?
mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mankhurd maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK