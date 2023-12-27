Mumbai: BMC conducts demolition drive in parts of eastern suburbs

BMC conducted a special demolition drive to curb illegal encroachment on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road, Sion Panvel Highway, and near Govandi Railway station, the officials said

The demolition drive was conducted on Wednesday. Pic/official sources

The M East ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) conducted a special demolition drive on Wednesday to curb illegal encroachment on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road, Sion Panvel Highway, and near Govandi Railway station, the officials said.

Facing significant challenges for both vehicular movement and pedestrians, M East ward officials, led by Ward officer and Assistant Commissioner Alka Sasane, initiated the drive by demolishing multiple illegal structures in the vicinity, the civic officials said.

The operation, which commenced in the morning and concluded in the afternoon, resulted in the removal of dozens of illegal sheds and the demolition of hoardings that obstructed pedestrian pathways.

An officer from M East ward said that most sheds were erected on footpaths near the highway, causing inconvenience to pedestrians. During the drive, the BMC wars officials took help of Deonar police station. During the drive, the ward officials have also removed the political hoardings placed illegally on the streets.

