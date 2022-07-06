Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC considers another extension for Marathi signboards

Updated on: 06 July,2022 08:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Shop owners and retailer associations welcome new CM, seek yet another extension citing shortage of signboard artists, rising cost

A printing shop with a Marathi signboard in Fort. File pic


The BMC is mulling over postponing the deadline for changing shop signboards to Marathi, following repeated appeals from shopkeepers. This comes after traders and retailer associations on Tuesday welcomed the new chief minister and sought more time, citing shortage of signboard artists. “We are getting requests from retailer associations to give an extension for the signboard, so we are thinking over that,” said Ashish Sharma, additional municipal commissioner.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation decided to implement the Marathi signboard policy and brought out a circular in the first week of April, after the state government amended the Shop and Establishment Act in March 2022 which mandated that signboards on all shops and establishments must have names written in Marathi, that too larger than that in other languages.




The civic body had first set the deadline on May 15, but later extended it to July 1. There are 5.08 lakh shops and establishments registered with BMC. “Some associations of retailers requested us (for an extension) because of a shortage of signboard artists. They also told us that as the demand for new boards rose, the cost has also risen,” said a BMC official.


Viren Shah, president of Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association, said, “We can’t change the signboard in monsoon as most of the signboards are electronic. We are even thinking of meeting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde regarding an extension. If the BMC is ready to give an extension, we will welcome that decision.”

The federation has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court regarding an extension. “Since the policy was declared, the demand has risen, and that has led to a rise in cost too. It’s not affordable for all of us, so we need an extension,” said one shop owner.

