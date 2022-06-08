Marathi signboard diktat: Shop owners seek six more months

Their association says they will comply with the order within three months after monsoon as they will need professionals’ help to get the display boards redesigned; deadline at present is June 30

A Marathi signboard being installed at a shop in Goregaon West. File

Shop owners from across the city have sought another six months to adhere to the BMC’s directive on having signboards in Marathi, written in the Devanagari script prominently. The corporation first set the deadline of May 31 before extending it to June 30. The shop owners now say they will comply with the order within 3 months after the monsoon.

In a letter to Subhash Desai, minister of Marathi language, the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA) justified its demand saying its members will need professionals’ help to redesign their signboards and give them a decent look. “Monsoon will be arriving shortly and it's going to make it more difficult to work during heavy rain in Mumbai,” said Viren Shah, president of the Association. He said BMC should continue with its awareness campaign at ward levels through local associations to coordinate and assist shopkeepers, restaurants and offices.



Shops at Zaveri Bazar. The earlier deadline was May 31. File

