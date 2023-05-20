Mumbai: BMC holds two-day workshop on designing and financing climate adaptation projects in South Asian cities

The BMC said, Mayors of Municipal Corporations in Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka and Commissioners of Municipal Corporations and related officers were present for the workshop

A special workshop on 'Designing and financing climate adaptation projects in South Asian cities' was recently organised in Mumbai. Representatives of Municipal Corporations from various countries, as well as representatives of local self-government bodies in India participated in this workshop. The two-day long workshop was held at the headquarters of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai concluded on Saturday, the civic body said in a statement.

The BMC further said, an agreement was also signed between 'MCGM Center for Municipal Capacity Building and Research' and National Institute of Urban Affairs regarding environmental capacity training activities. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner (Environment) Atul Patil, Park Superintendent and Tree Officer, Jitendra Pardeshi and concerned officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were among the other senior officials of the BMC present at the event.

Mayors of Municipal Corporations in Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka and Commissioners of Municipal Corporations and related officers were present for this workshop. Representatives from various local bodies in India also participated in the workshop. Additional Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Ashwini Bhide guided the participants during the concluding program of the workshop.

The Parks Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation presented the 'Mumbai Environment Action Plan' prepared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation through a computerised presentation to the present representatives. In the final phase of the concluding program, the delegates from various countries got to know the information about the park and environment work of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the BMC said.

The civic body further said, Mumbai city faces various natural calamities including heat, landslides, floods, air pollution. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has prepared an action plan to deal with these calamities. The design of environmental friendly projects, effective solutions to the increasing heat in the city, and green house was given to the attendees through computer presentations.

"The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation aims to reduce pollution from energy, vehicles and waste to zero per cent by 2050. For this, action will be taken in a phased manner. A detailed computer presentation was made on this occasion," the BMC said.

Along with this, the delegates were given information about various environmental projects including flood and water resource management in the city, construction of various projects to improve air quality, and measures to preserve biodiversity through computer presentations, it said.

At the end of the concluding program of the workshop, a video on measures to prevent global warming was presented to the participants. During the concluding program of the two-day workshop, the representatives from various countries appreciated the environmental complementary activities implemented by the Municipal Corporation. Many also mentioned that this activity is exemplary.