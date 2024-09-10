The BMC has initiated a project to develop a bird aviary in the Eastern Suburb, which is a considerable distance from its zoo—Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo at Byculla—on a plot measuring 6,381 square meters

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited suggestions and objections regarding its proposed aviary at Nahur, which is an extension of the Byculla zoo.

The project, which has been planned for some time, saw the corporation float tenders for project management consultants in December. The BMC is seeking to change the reservation of the plot and is calling for suggestions and objections on this matter.

The BMC has initiated a project to develop a bird aviary in the Eastern Suburb, which is a considerable distance from its zoo—Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo at Byculla—on a plot measuring 6,381 square meters. Currently, there are 222 birds of 16 species in the Byculla Zoo.

The BMC aims to relocate all the bird species and introduce additional exotic birds.

In a notice published on Tuesday, September 10, the BMC mentioned that the land in the village of Nahur is partly affected by the reservation of ROS 1.5 (Garden/Park), 18.30m wide DP Roads, and is situated in a 'Residential' Zone. The proposal includes deleting the reservation for Garden/Park (ROS 1.5) and establishing a new reservation for Zoo (ROS2.3) on the land. “A part plan showing the proposed modification is available for public inspection at the BMC head office at CST, the ward office at Mulund, and the Byculla zoo. Suggestions and objections received after the expiry period of one month will not be considered,” said an official from the BMC.

Written objections can be sent to the office of the Chief Engineer (Development Plan), 5th Floor, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mahapalika Marg, Mumbai 400001.

The corporation had initiated a similar plan around 15 years ago in 2010. The plan was to set up an aviary in a garden near Powai Lake, which was to cover 13 acres. The corporation even appointed a consultant, but the project was never implemented.